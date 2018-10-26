Farewell to Legendary Iranian Actor Ezzatollah Entezami

Persian Heritage

Friends and fans joined Ezzatollah Entezami’s family in the courtyard of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on Saturday to attend the funeral of the legendary actor who died on Friday at the age of 94.

Entezami was one of Iran’s golden generation of actors such as Davud Rashidi, Mohammad-Ali Keshavarz, Ali Nasirian and Jamshid Mashyekhi, who began his career in acting with traditional Iranian performances.

Actor Parviz Parastui, who served as the host of the funeral ceremony, said that no one can replace Entezami in Iranian cinema and added, “He embraced a world of acting secrets and mysteries within himself.”

Entezami’s old friend Ali Nasirian was called on stage next to tell of his good moments with Entezami.

He expressed his thanks to the people who gathered to bid farewell with their national actor.

“He belonged to the people. He breathed life into the roles he played from within his own soul and spirit. He visualized the roles with all his heart and then played them. That is why they have all been carved in our hearts and turned out to be eternal.

“He is not dead, he is still alive with all the works he has done throughout the years,” he said.

Fatemeh Motamed-Arya who co-starred with Entezami in Rakhshan Bani-Etemad’s 1995 acclaimed drama “The Blue-Veiled” next appeared on stage to say goodbye to the master.

“We are all here to say goodbye to the individual who taught us hope and discipline. There is no reason to cry. When someone is registered on the history of Iran forever, there is no need to cry for him. He was always energetic, decent and disciplined,” she said.

“Do not cry for the national history of Iran and learn to live like the one who always lived with respect and dignity,” she noted.

“I cry in my heart for him but I know that artists enjoy a high position, and they are eternal. I wish that all artists would live with dignity and respect like him,” she concluded.

Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi also delivered a short speech at the ceremony.

“His dignity and morals made him an everlasting actor. He was rooted in the culture of this land. He lived with art, and knew the value of this gem. He was careful in choosing his roles and breathed life into the roles he played. He is not gone, he is still with us,” he noted.

Entezami’s son, Majid, called his father a gem that he could not keep and save forever. He also thanked all the organizations who helped him hold the funeral ceremony in the best way possible.

Entezami was taken to Behesht Zahra Cemetery and buried in the Artists Section of the cemetery.

Manijeh Rezapoor, Tehran Times