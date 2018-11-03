US to Grant Waivers to Some Countries Importing Iran Oil

“We expect to issue some temporary allotments to eight jurisdictions, but only because they have demonstrated significant reductions in their crude oil and cooperation on many other fronts and have made important moves toward getting to zero crude oil importation,” Pompeo said.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, spoke out Saturday against the U.S. — on the eve of the anniversary of the 1979 revolution and takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. He said the power of the U.S. is in decline and the country is “waning year by year.”
Khamenei said that although the U.S. has been waging military, economic and propaganda wars against Iran for almost 40 years, “the U.S. is the defeated side and the Islamic Republic is the victorious party.” He also said the U.S. has failed to dominate Iran as it did prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that removed a pro-Western monarchy, the Shah of Iran, and the U.S. is facing global opposition to its policies.
The United Arab Emirates’ minister of state for foreign affairs, however, had a different take on the situation. Anwar Gargash said Saturday that Iran’s “aggressive policies” were “largely responsible” for the reimposition of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
Speaking to VOA Persian at the State Department, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said Washington is urging banks around the world to enable the sale of food, medicine and medical devices to help the Iranian people.
“The biggest challenge we have is the Iranian regime has a banking sector that doesn’t comply with banking standards,” Hook said. “And that makes it very hard for foreign banks to facilitate humanitarian sales [to Iran].”
Comments