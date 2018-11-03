US to Grant Waivers to Some Countries Importing Iran Oil

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that South Korea, India and Japan are among the exempted countries. Earlier, Bloomberg reported that South Korea, India and Japan are among the exempted countries.

All three countries are among Iran’s biggest oil customers, and have argued that if they stop their purchases immediately, it would cause a worldwide spike in oil prices. Turkey’s Energy Ministry announced Friday that Turkey is among the countries that will be given an exemption, but said the government does not yet know all the details.

Two of the eight countries receiving a U.S. waiver will completely cut off imports of Iranian oil in a matter of weeks, while the other six will “greatly” reduce their imports, Pompeo said.

The sanctions are part of what the Trump administration calls a “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at convincing Iran to abandon its nuclear program and end its support for U.S. foes in the Middle East. Pompeo says the campaign is working

“The maximum pressure we have imposed has caused the rial (currency) to drop dramatically, (President Hassan) Rouhani’s cabinet is in disarray, and the Iranian people are raising their voice even louder against a corrupt and hypocritical regime,” Pompeo said.

After Pompeo’s announcement, President Trump tweeted what looks like a movie poster image of himself with the words “Sanctions are Coming, November 5.” The typeface and phrasing were inspired by the TV series “Game of Thrones.” The United States says it plans to issue temporary waivers to several countries, allowing them to continue purchasing Iranian oil without being subject to forthcoming U.S. sanctions. Sanctions on Iran are expected to be reinstated Monday, the result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s withdrawal earlier this year from the nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers. Any country importing Iranian oil that does not receive a waiver will be subject to U.S. financial penalties.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the waiver decision in a conference call Friday, but did not specify which countries will be exempted or how long they would last. He said only that the European Union will not be granted an exemption.