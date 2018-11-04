The Richest People in Each US State

He’s also the second richest person in the entire country. How did Buffett accumulate so much money? Via his company, Berkshire Hathaway, which owns some iconic U.S. companies like GEICO, Fruit of the Loom, and Dairy Queen. Buffett also owns shares of Heinz, Apple, and American Express.

Mark Zuckerburg is California’s wealthiest resident and the nation’s third wealthiest.

The Harvard dropout has his social media bases covered. Since founding Facebook, he’s also bought Instagram and the internationally popular communication application Whatsapp.

A number of the nation’s wealthiest people inherited their riches.

That’s what happened with the richest people in both Arkansas and Texas. The brother and sister duo of Alice and Jim Walton are the children of Sam Walton, one of the founders of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.