The Richest People in Each US State
November 4, 2018 by Editor
The road to riches in the United States can take many routes. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos became a billionaire 132 times over by creating a business few would have conceived of just 25 years ago. Thanks to his mammoth online marketplace, Bezos is not only Washington State’s wealthiest resident, but also the richest person in America. Nebraska’s wealthiest person is businessman Warren Buffett.
He’s also the second richest person in the entire country. How did Buffett accumulate so much money? Via his company, Berkshire Hathaway, which owns some iconic U.S. companies like GEICO, Fruit of the Loom, and Dairy Queen. Buffett also owns shares of Heinz, Apple, and American Express.
Mark Zuckerburg is California’s wealthiest resident and the nation’s third wealthiest.
The Harvard dropout has his social media bases covered. Since founding Facebook, he’s also bought Instagram and the internationally popular communication application Whatsapp.
A number of the nation’s wealthiest people inherited their riches.
That’s what happened with the richest people in both Arkansas and Texas. The brother and sister duo of Alice and Jim Walton are the children of Sam Walton, one of the founders of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.
Heiress Jacqueline Mars comes out on top in Virginia. She’s the daughter and granddaughter of the founders of the American candy company Mars.
Forbes did the research and then career development website Zippia developed the map below of 2018’s richest people in each state.
