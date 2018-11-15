Iran’s Poorly Paid Teachers on Nationwide Strike for 2nd Day

Most of Wednesday’s striking teacher photos on the CCTSI Telegram feed were identified as coming from schools in northwestern Iran’s predominantly Kurdish regions. The locations included the cities of Saqqez, Marivan, Sanandaj and Divandarreh in Kurdistan province, and the cities of Kermanshah, Eslamabad-e-Gharb and Sarpol Zahab in Kermanshah province.

CCTSI also posted photos of what it said were striking teachers in the capital, Tehran, and the cities of Eslamshahr and Baharestan in Tehran province. Other northern Iranian cities identified in the group’s photo stream included Sari, Babel, Ghaem Shahr and Juybar in Mazandaran province and Mashhad, Qazvin, Mahabad and Jolfa.

Several central Iranian cities appeared among the captions for the striking teacher photos, including Isfahan and Khomeinishahr in Isfahan province and Hamadan, Karaj and Yazd. Southern cities identified in the picture descriptions included Ahvaz and Bushehr and the Fars provincial cities of Shiraz and Kazerun.

CCTSI, the umbrella organization for Iranian teachers’ unions, said its strike actions were legal and not associated with any domestic or foreign political faction.

In a September report, Iran’s Human Rights Activist News Agency said Iranian authorities had tightened their grip on labor unions in recent years and had shown a “particular vitriol” toward those representing educators. Three prominent Iranian education activists serving multiyear jails terms for alleged national security offenses at Tehran’s Evin prison include Mohammad Habibi, Mahmoud Beheshti Langroodi and Esmail Abdi.

This article originated in VOA’s Persian Service. Shahed Alavi of VOA’s Kurdish Service contributed.