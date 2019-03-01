Trump Looks to Regroup After Disappointing Summit, Cohen Barrage

By any measure, it has been another extraordinary week in the presidency of Donald Trump. The president came up short in hopes of striking a major nuclear deal in his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Trump’s efforts in Vietnam were largely overshadowed, though, by the riveting testimony before Congress of his once trusted personal lawyer, Michael Cohen. It was another glaring example of the split-screen nature of the Trump presidency. There was disappointment in Hanoi after the Trump-Kim summit failed to live up to expectations for a comprehensive agreement on North Korea’s nuclear progr. “He [Kim] has a certain vision and it is not exactly our vision, but it is a lot closer than it was a year ago,” Trump told reporters at a post-summit news conference. “And I think, you know, eventually we will get there. But for this particular visit we decided that we had to walk.”

Overshadowed at home

But the events in Hanoi were largely eclipsed by another drama half a world away that played out in a congressional hearing room Wednesday in Washington.

Cohen, the former longtime personal attorney and fixer for Donald Trump, submitted to hours of public testimony that hinted at possibly ominous consequences for the president.

Cohen unloaded on his former boss, describing incidents where Trump either allegedly lied or may have broken the law. These included allegedly being directed to lie about the president’s knowledge of hush money payments to adult-film star Stormy Daniels. She has said that Trump bought her silence to cover up an affair, which the president has denied.

Cohen: Papers Bolster Claim Trump a ‘Con Man’

But beyond the specific allegations made by Cohen, he also painted a broader portrait of the man he worked for as a key associate for many years.

“I know what Mr. Trump is. He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

Cohen as target

Trump has denied Cohen’s allegations. At his post-summit news conference, the president said Cohen’s testimony was “incorrect” and he blasted Democrats for holding the hearing while he was negotiating with the North Koreans.

“I think having a fake hearing like that and having it in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing,” the president said.

During the hearing, Republicans did little to challenge Cohen on his specific allegations regarding the president. They did slam him as an admitted liar and unreliable witness, however, who was being used by Democrats to go after the president.

“This is an attempt to injure our president and lay some sort of soft cornerstone for future impeachment proceedings,” said Republican Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana.