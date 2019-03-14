Top

Iran Threatens Defense Overhaul to Counter ‘Suspicious Nuclear Projects’

March 14, 2019 by  

“Some countries in the region are spending their petro-dollars on suspicious nuclear projects that can endanger the security of the region and the world,” Shamkhani was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

“New threats like this will force us to revise our strategy based on the nature and geography of new threats, and predict the requirements of our country and armed forces,” he added.

Animosity between Washington and Tehran — bitter foes since Iran’s 1979 revolution — has intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran last May and re-imposed sanctions lifted under the accord.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States last month of hypocrisy for trying to wreck Iran’s nuclear program while seeking to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, Tehran’s regional rival.

Filed Under: Latest, Latest English
Tagged:

Comments

Comments are closed.

Bottom