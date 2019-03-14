Iran Threatens Defense Overhaul to Counter ‘Suspicious Nuclear Projects’

“New threats like this will force us to revise our strategy based on the nature and geography of new threats, and predict the requirements of our country and armed forces,” he added.

Animosity between Washington and Tehran — bitter foes since Iran’s 1979 revolution — has intensified since U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Tehran last May and re-imposed sanctions lifted under the accord.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States last month of hypocrisy for trying to wreck Iran’s nuclear program while seeking to sell nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia, Tehran’s regional rival.