Three Prominent Writers In Iran Sentenced To 18 Years

According to the statement, the writers were asked in their interrogations about the reasons for their membership in the Writers Association and publishing the association’s pamphlet.

Among their accusations were paying tribute to deceased poets and writers, the statement said.

The Iranian government does not recognize the Writers Association although it has been active for many decades, campaigning against censorship and in support of freedom of expression.

Iranian authorities have never responded to concerns expressed by international human rights watchdogs about its gross violation of human rights including the rights of Iranian writers and intellectuals.