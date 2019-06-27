Pink Martini and Persian Music

…No not the drink, but the name of a musical group, formed in 1994 out in Portland, Oregon.

The members of the group refer to themselves as a little orchestra that crosses the genres of classical, classic pop, Latin music and jazz … AND PERSIAN! The co-lead vocalists are China Forbes and Storm Large. Both women are extraordinary, but it was Storm Large’s rendition of “Omide Zendegami” that steals your heart. While I could not find any Persian connection with the group, her voice completely grasps the elegance and emotion of the song and her body movement shows the grace of Persian dance. One may remember her from the CBS Supernova (2006) where she was a finalist. The song “Omide Zendegami” was written by Rohani Moayed Anoshirvan, who was born on July 24, 1939.

He was born in Rasht, in the Gilan Province. Mr. Anoshirvan was also a featured story of Persian heritage magazine. Many wonderful singers have performed this song, including America’s favorite Dinah Shore. Below are the lyrics and English translation.

Life’s Hope

*You left me​ You left my city and homeland

Oh you the hope of life

From your absence, my peace and composure are gone

Just like the days of youth

*Unaware of my feelings in the passion of drunkenness

You left, you broke my sad heart

You bound the wings of my bird of hope

Until you detached our bond of affection



My house was bright because of your face

All night

You were my only mate, you were my companion

All night



My morning has become night

My day like your hair (i.e. black)

In the trap has stuck

A prey in your way

امید ‬زندگانی

*‬ ‬رفتی ‬از ‬کنارم از ‬شهر ‬و ‬دیارم ای ‬امید ‬زندگانی

رفت ‬از ‬دوری ‬تو ‬آرام ‬و ‬قرارم همچو ‬ایام ‬جوانی

*‬ ‬غافل ‬زِ ‬احوال ‬من ‬در ‬شور ‬مستی رفتی ‬دلم ‬از ‬غم ‬شکستی

بال ‬و ‬پر ‬مرغ ‬امیدم ‬را ‬بستی تا ‬رشته‌ی ‬الفت ‬گسستی

روشن ‬ز ‬رخِ ‬تو ‬آشیانِم ‬بودی همه‌ی ‬شب

تو ‬مونس ‬جان، ‬تو ‬هم‌زبانم ‬بودی همه ‬شب

صبحم ‬شده ‬شام روزم ‬چو ‬موی ‬تو

افتاده ‬به ‬دام صیدی ‬به ‬کویت