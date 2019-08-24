Iran Showcases New Long-Range Missile System

VOA – Iranian state media said the government showcased a domestically built long-range, mobile surface-to-air missile system on Thursday. The system’s unveiling came on Iran’s National Defense Industry Day and at a time of rising tension between Iran and the United States. Iran developed a large domestic arms industry in the face of international sanctions and embargoes barring it from importing many weapons.

Concerns over Iran’s long-range ballistic missile program contributed to the United States last year leaving the pact that Iran sealed with world powers in 2015 to rein in its nuclear ambitions in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions.