Iranian Authorities Break up Mixed-gender Party, Arrest 22

VOA – TEHRAN, IRAN – Iran’s official IRNA news agency is reporting that police have detained 22 men and women at a mixed-gender party in Tehran province. Such parties are illegal under Iranian law. Thursday’s report quotes Damavand prosecutor Hassan Ebrahimi as saying that 13 men and 9 women were arrested and “some alcoholic beverages were confiscated from them.” The report said the party was held in a villa near the city of Damavand and that police took possession of all the participants’ cars.