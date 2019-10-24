Census Report: US Will Get Older, More Diverse
October 24, 2019 by Editor
People who identify as two or more races will be the fastest-growing group in the next 40 years, its population expanding as births outpace deaths. Other fast-growing groups include Asians, whose growth will be driven by migration, and Hispanics, whose growth will be driven by natural increases, according to the projections. The U.S. is expected to cross the 400 million-person threshold by 2058, as it adds 79 million more people in 40 years, but annual growth will slow down. The U.S. has about 326 million people today.
Population growth is expected to go from an additional 2.3 million per year currently to an additional 1.6 million people a year by 2060.
Growth comes from immigration and when births outpace deaths, but that natural increase will decline as the nation ages. The nation’s median age is expected to go from 38 today to 43 by 2060.
As the number of people over age 65 grows, the share of working-age adults, who pay with their employers for Social Security through a payroll tax, will also decline. Next year, there are expected to be 3.5 working-age adults for every person of retirement age, but that ratio declines to 2.5 by 2060, according to the projections.
Comments