Iran Marks 1979 Takeover of US Embassy, Hostage Crisis

The shah, dying from cancer, fled Iran in January 1979, paving the way for the country’s Islamic Revolution. But for months, Iran faced widespread unrest, ranging from separatist attacks, worker revolts and internal power struggles. Police reported for work but not for duty, allowing chaos to unfold, including for Marxist students to briefly seize the U.S. Embassy.

In this power vacuum, then-President Jimmy Carter allowed the shah to seek medical treatment in New York. That lit the fuse for the Nov. 4, 1979, takeover by Islamist students, who initially planned a sit-in at the embassy.

But the situation quickly spun out of their control.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the long-exiled Shiite cleric whose return to Iran sparked the Islamic Revolution, gave his support to the takeover. He would use that popular angle to expand the Islamists’ power.

Some hostages would be released as the crisis unfolded, while several others who escaped the embassy and found safety with Canada’s ambassador, left Iran via a CIA-planned escape – dramatic moments that were recounted in the 2012 film “Argo.”

Another 52 American hostages would be held for 444 days until the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan, when they were freed.