About Poetry

Majid Kafaii

Poetry is powerful beautiful words

composed in a sensational way.

Poetry is a noble play

in which The Lords of Creativity

with harmonious words masterfully play

poetry is an artistic display a golden tray

on which the diamonds of intellect are carried away.

Poetry is the crown of prose a perfumed rose

inside which our sentiments repose.

Poetry is the dance of words

inside the ballroom of reflection

poetry is about communication and connection.

Poetry is inspiration

a nice painting from the gallery of imagination.

Poetry is imagery

the source of imagery is creativity

the source of creativity is talent

poetry is talent in action

poetry is friend of peace and construction

enemy of war and destruction.

Poetry has the character of spring showers

it comes suddenly with fresh flowers.

Poetry is a heavenly light

it is the juice of insight

the harvest of the bright

a flight to the land of dream and delight.

Poetry is the fire of love

the flame of adoration

the pain of separation

the union elation.

Poetry is the stream of desires

the blaze of jealousy fires

the eruption of feelings

a sort of deliverance self-healing.

Poetry is the window of liberty

inside the prison of loneliness

poetry is the wine of happiness.

Poetry is self-examination

and revelation combined with relaxation.

Poetry is love of homeland

and carrying in exile

the heavy luggage of humiliation

with a broken hand.

Poetry is sensitivity is seeing

the invisible tears of a caged bird

always dreaming to be as free as the white clouds

constantly wishing to run away from its jailer

the sinner mankind.

Poetry is the rain of blessing

over the thirsty desert of sorrow

poetry is a shelter it is also​ the poet’s arrow.

Poetry is the melody of heart

the perfume of soul

the mirror of mind

poetry to injustice is not blind.

Poetry is the wisdom torch

illuminating life’s dark porch.

Poetry is the pain of a free thinker

a poison drinker

enchained in the prison of tyranny

his sin believing in democracy

in peace and justice

in kindness and tolerance.

Poetry is the loudspeaker of freedom

the voice of the voiceless

a costly social dress.

Poetry is about wondering

WHO the CREATOR of the Universe is?

and HOW? from NOTHING

HE created the Whole World!!?

Poetry is constantly marveling

from WHERE we all came?

and to WHERE

we all go one by one in a row.

Poetry is understanding

the sanctity of life

preserving the beauty of nature

respecting the purity of water and air

poetry is about care.

Poetry is seeing one’s picture

in the FRAME of DEATH

poetry is appreciating the value of each breath.

Poetry is thanking the LORD

for giving us life

poetry is hard work, a mental strife.

Finally

what is good poetry, bad poetry

and pure poetry?

BEAUTY

is the essence of GOOD POETRY

which silently yet powerfully

touches our heart

GOOD POETRY IS A JEWEL

a precious piece of art

BAD POETRY

is none of these

is just a pebble

carried on a squeaky cart!

and what is:

PURE POETRY?

it is a FASCINATING RAINBOW

over the Gate of Times

it is the Gong of Beauty

which in the Tower of Humanity

forever chimes….