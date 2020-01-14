Iranian Police, in Riot Gear, Confront Hundreds of Protesters

VOA -The streets of Tehran turned bloody Monday, as police in riot gear confronted hundreds of protesters denouncing the government’s admission of shooting down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people on board, most of them Iranian citizens. The protests entered a third day in several cities across the country, as anger shifted from the United States for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3, to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which admitted its role in the downed airliner after days of denial.

Video taken by several citizen journalists across Iran showed peaceful demonstrations, as well as a bloody escalation of violence.

At Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, students demand answers. “We want clarity,” they said. “This country is suffering from a lack of transparency. They lied to us for all these years. … They treat us as donkeys.”