Iran: Webster’s Timeline History, – 2005 – ۲۰۰۷ – by Icon Group International (Author)

Webster’s bibliographic and event-based timelines are comprehensive in scope, covering virtually all topics, geographic locations and people. They do so from a linguistic point of view, and in the case of this book, the focus is on “Iran,” including when used in literature (e.g. all authors that might have Iran in their name). As such, this book represents the largest compilation of timeline events associated with Iran when it is used in proper noun form. Webster’s timelines cover bibliographic citations, patented inventions, as well as non-conventional and alternative meanings which capture ambiguities in usage. These furthermore cover all parts of speech (possessive, institutional usage, geographic usage) and contexts, including pop culture, the arts, social sciences (linguistics, history, geography, economics, sociology, political science), business, computer science, literature, law, medicine, psychology, mathematics, chemistry, physics, biology and other physical sciences. This “data dump” results in a comprehensive set of entries for a bibliographic and/or event-based timeline on the proper name Iran, since editorial decisions to include or exclude events is purely a linguistic process. The resulting entries are used under license or with permission, used under “fair use” conditions, used in agreement with the original authors, or are in the public domain.

The Ungrateful Refugee

Dina Nayeri

At age eight, Dina Nayeri fled Iran along with her mother and brother and lived in the crumbling shell of an Italian hotel–turned–refugee camp. Eventually she was granted asylum in America.

She settled in Oklahoma, then made her way to Princeton University. In this book, Nayeri weaves together her own vivid story with the stories of other refugees and asylum seekers in recent years, bringing us inside their daily lives and taking us through the different stages of their journeys, from escape to asylum to resettlement.

It is one person’s journey of leaving a birth place to search out a better future. It is one story that evidences how determination can bring success. It is the story of ones’ person’s fight to become part of a new society because her place of birth was not safe or was not agreeable to her sense of humanity. It is a perspective, that despite the laws of welcoming, people can remain fearful or not understand differences which can lead to hatred. It is obvious Ms. Nayeri’s life was surrounded by emotions. It is obvious that her determination allowed her to work through difficulties to reach her goals. And, it is obvious that all of us, refugee or not, have an emotional need to hang onto a piece of our ancestry.

A wonderful read, that gives insight into a life journey that is not yours.

Tehran: City of Love

Yet another impressive film is out for our viewing pleasure. Ali Jaberansari’s debut film was with the film Falling Leaves and from then on has gained momentum and success. This new movie Tehran: City of Love circles around three characters: a former body-builder Hessam, played by Amir Hassam Bakhtiari, a funeral singer Vahid, played by Mehdi Saki and a beautician receptionist Mina, played by Forough Ghajabagli. The director attempts and is successful in his portraying of Iranians, in ​Iran, who trying to move on into a more modern world, yet keep their traditions. Each character, of course, has something in their past, they wish to keep to themselves. Hassam is gay and tries desperately to hide his attraction to another male, Mina makes sex calls to her male clients and Vahid tries to convince his parents that he is loving his career choice. Making movies in Iran is difficult because of the restrictions placed on the production and director. Mr. Jaberansari, however, manages to get his message and point across within the lines of the restrictions.