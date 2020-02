Spike in Iran Coronavirus Cases Raises Alarm

GENEVA – The head of the World Health Organization says he fears the increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in Iran could be a signal of worse things to come. Iran has reported 18 cases, including at least five deaths in the past two days. The number of cases and deaths reported in Iran still pales in comparison to that recorded in China. But WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed concern about the number of cases in countries outside of China that have no clear epidemiological link, such as travel to China.

“There is a case which is linked to Iran now in Lebanon. This is a 45-year old woman. And, those [cases] are actually very concerning. Take them as trends. So, what I believe is the window of opportunity [for containment] is still there. But … our window of opportunity is narrowing.”

Tedros urged countries to act now to contain the coronavirus, before the window of opportunity closes. Currently, some 30 countries report cases of the virus, and at least 18 people outside China have died. South Korea has the largest cluster of confirmed cases outside China.