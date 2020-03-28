Trump Signs Into Law $2T Coronavirus Relief Package

VOA- WHITE HOUSE – Within hours of the U.S. House’s overwhelming approval of a $2 trillion bill to blunt the economic destruction caused by the coronavirus, President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law. The rare and speedy bipartisan consensus in Congress to back the bill, the largest emergency aid package in American history, underscored the price of the pandemic. “I want to thank Democrats and Republicans for coming together and putting America first,” Trump said as he signed the bill, adding, “I’ve never signed anything with a T [for trillion].”

The bipartisanship did not extend to the Oval Office, with only Republican lawmakers present, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“It’s a proud moment for all of us,” McConnell said, praising the speed with which his fellow lawmakers worked for passage in record time.