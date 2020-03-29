Coronavirus Patients Share Their Trials and Tribulations

VOA – WASHINGTON – Much has been written of the warning signs, symptoms and dangers of COVID-19. But what is it like to live through an active infection? Three sufferers agreed to share their stories, day-by-day medical conditions, thoughts and observations with VOA in this first installment of a bi-weekly series chronicling life with the coronavirus.

Carlos Gavidia

Age: ۵۳

Occupation: Entrepreneur, retired

City: Jupiter, Florida

Carlos Gavidia epitomizes the American dream.A Peruvian-born immigrant, he rose from Washington hot dog vendor to become the CEO of a financial services company. Now retired, Gavidia has enjoyed the good life, skiing in Colorado and taking his boat to the Bahamas for long excursions. But that seems a distant memory now as Gavidia fights for every breath while his body battles the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Gavidia flew his family of four to Aspen for his son’s spring break from college. In what would prove to be a fateful decision, he and his wife enjoyed brunch at a fancy resort. The hotel later announced it was closing after two guests tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was at the epicenter of where it broke out in Aspen,” he recounted to VOA.

Gavidia rushed his family home to Jupiter, Florida, but it was too late. First his wife began showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two days later, in mid-March, he was ill, too.

“I’ve never been this sick, ever – the fever, the headaches, it just won’t go away,” he said.

‘I didn’t know if I’d see them again’

On March 21, Gavidia called 911 from his cellphone. He could not catch his breath. Fearing COVID-19, the EMTs refused to come inside the house. Gavidia was forced to walk outside and stand in the middle of the street.

He said goodbye to his family and his wife, thinking he might never see them again. Gavidia said he’d heard about coronavirus patients who “die by themselves because they’re contagious — so when I’m saying goodbye to my wife, I thought that could be it.”

Gavidia tested positive for COVID-19 in the hospital and was sent home to quarantine. By this time, his entire family was battling fevers. All four lost their sense of taste and smell. But his symptoms and suffering are the most severe.

Experimental meds

Gavidia’s doctor suggested he try an anti-malarial medication that reportedly showed promise in some patients but has not been approved as a COVID-19 treatment. “A lot of people don’t want to prescribe it because it’s not approved or tested yet,” Gavidia said, “but I got it.”

In our next installment, we share the extraordinary lengths Gavidia went through to secure an unproven drug and find out if he is improving on the medication.

‘We just don’t feel right’

Zack Armstrong

Age: ۲۹

Occupation: Technical Recruiting Manager

City: Arlington, Virginia

Zack Armstrong handed his active, soccer-playing roommate his cellphone to call 911. The roommate, 27, could not lift his arm to grasp the phone. That’s when Armstrong knew something was horribly wrong.

“It was shortly after he got to the hospital that we got a text. He tested positive for COVID,” Armstrong said.

Now Armstrong, another roommate and their two girlfriends are experiencing symptoms while the original roommate remains hospitalized on a ventilator. The four have not been tested but are presumed to be infected with the coronavirus. Sequestered in a three-bedroom apartment, they are experiencing moderate symptoms so far: upset stomach, headaches, shortness of breath and dry coughs.

“I get coughing spells typically in the evening,” Armstrong said, adding that he takes acetaminophen and cold medicine.

While the four are cooped up with nothing to do but wait, outside the apartment an army of health officials, specialized workers and friends has mobilized.

The Arlington County Health Department checks in with them twice daily and asks about fevers and symptoms.

Nurses recoiling in fear

Lambert said nurses backed away “like I was glowing or something” as she was wheeled past them in the hallway. Hospital workers tried to admit her after swabbing her for the test, but she insisted on self-quarantining herself at home.

One of her roommates, Jane, helps her sit up in bed and to use a walker. Lambert said she has trouble swallowing and has been sapped of energy. While not experiencing high fevers, she said, her body gets uncomfortably warm.

“My neck is red. Face gets red,” she said.