Most Coronavirus Deaths in US Projected to Occur in Next Few Weeks

VOA – WHITE HOUSE – The United States should be prepared to endure 100,000 to 240,000 deaths from the #COVID-19 coronavirus over the next two months even if Americans continue to keep their distance from each other. The peak number of deaths will come over the next two to three weeks, according to the White House coronavirus task force. “Our country is in the midst of a great national trial unlike any we have faced before,” said U.S. President Donald Trump as the White House on Tuesday formally introduced its extended ۳۰-day social-distancing guidelines based on statistical models. “This is going to be one of the roughest two or three weeks we’ve ever had in our country,” Trump predicted. For the most part, the two physicians on the podium with the president and Vice President Mike Pence administered the bitter medicine to the American public.

“This is a number we need to anticipate, but we don’t necessarily have to accept it as inevitable,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, of the anticipated 100,000-plus fatalities.