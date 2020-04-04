Wine & Prayer and Hafiz of Shiraz (‬شراب ‬و ‬مناجات)‬ A New Edition of the Persian Master’s Poetry

Translated by: Elizabeth T. Gray, Jr. and Iraj Anvar Ashland, OR, October 2, 2019

While tensions between the United States and Iran continue to oscillate, a new book of translations of Hafiz of Shiraz (d. 1389), released on September 23rd, displays the central and unwavering role that mystical poetry plays in the Persian psyche.

Native Persian speakers – in Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, other parts of Central Asia, and in these countries ‘ diasporas – have a special bond with the fourteenth-century poet Hafiz. Poems from his diwan are not only memorized, recited and sung by individual s of every kind in every comer of the Eastern Islamic world, but even used for divination. Hafiz was the unrivaled master of the Persian ghazal, a lyric form roughly equivalent to the English sonnet in length, intensity, and complexity.

Wine & Prayer is a new and expanded edition of The Green Sea of Heaven, Elizabeth T. Gray Jr. ‘s acclaimed 1995 translation s of Hafiz’s ghazals. For this new book Gray, a poet, scholar, and corporate consultant, joined forces with Iraj Anvar of Brown University, a scholar and translator of Rumi, to completely rework the original fifty ghazals and to translate thirty new ones, including expanded notes to the poems and online access to the original Persian text. Suitable for literary enjoyment, spiritual practice, or the study of classical Persian, this edition bring s to the English reader Hafiz’s genius with language, his passion for the Divine Beloved, and, in places, his scandalous – to clerics then and now-exaltation of music and wine as images of, and vehicles for, ecstasy and transcendence.

Wine & Prayer presents the ghazals of Hafiz in English translations that capture the subtleties, paradoxes, and spiritual depth s of the poet hailed by Persian-speakers as the “Tongue of the Invisible” and the “Interpreter of Mysteries.” In the book’s Afterword, Persian scholar Daryush Shayegan notes how “there is no antagonism between the earthly wine and the divine wine, just as there is none between profane love and the love of God, since one is the necessary initiation to the other.” This describes the vein of rich ambiguity that Hafiz mines throughout his work, and which Gray and Anvar capture in their translations.

Recent translations of Hafiz have been controversial. Professor Omid Safi, an Islamic Studies scholar and translator of Sufi poetry, notes that “there are so many fake translations of Hafiz floating around, offering ‘versions’ that have no earthly connection to anything that the Persian poet and sage of Shiraz named Hafiz ever said. Elizabeth T Gray Jr. offers us something different: poetic translations rooted in close readings of the original Persian, developed in consultation with a native speaker scholar.”

Wine & Prayer is published by White Cloud Press as part of their acclaimed Islamic Encounters Series and their Sufi poetry translations, and is available nationwide with distribution by Publishers Group West.