Ghazal 13

Hafez

In these times the only untainted companions left

are a cup of pure wine and a book of ghazals.

Travel lightly, the pass of salvation is narrow.

Lift a glass, there is no substitute for this dear life.

I’m not the only one in the world afflicted with idleness;

the theologians also don’t practice what they preach.

On this turmoil-filled road the eye of reason

knows the world and its works are fleeting and worthless.

My heart longed for union with you

but on life’s road death plunders the caravans of hope.

Grasp the curl of a moon -faced one and stop babbling

that good luck and bad are the work of Venus and Saturn.

Our Hafiz is so drunk on the wine of pre-eternity

that in no epoch will you ever find him sober​.

در این زمانه رفیقی که خالی از خلل است

صراحی می ناب و سفینه غزل است

جریده رو که گذرگاه عافیت تنگ است

پیاله گیر که عمر عزیز بی‌بدل است

نه من ز بی عملی در جهان ملولم و بس

ملالت علما هم ز علم بی‌عمل است

به چشم عقل در این رهگذار پرآشوب

جهان و کار جهان بی‌ثبات و بی‌محل است

دلم امید فراوان به وصل روی تو داشت

ولی اجل به ره عمر رهزن امل است

بگیر طره مه چهره‌ای و قصه مخوان

که سعد و نحس ز تاثیر زهره و زحل است

به هیچ دور نخواهند یافت هشیارش

چنین که حافظ ما مست باده ازل است