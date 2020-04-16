A global conspiracy

Dear Editor, seldom in recent history we have witnessed such a horrible conspiracy. In fact the pandemic flue of 1917-18 did not happen because of the conspiracy of the nation that it started it. Here now,we have a monstrous conspiracy between two very famous international organization,one a very populous country China which is an ugly dictatorship,the other a very famous organization. WHO,World Heath Organization that has a very serious and solemn responsibility to inform the world of an impending catastrophe or a pandemic. they both failed,one on the basis of the control of global economy,the other as dismal sycophant of the former. As for China,the world if furious of their despicable communist party for triggering the “global public health crisis”Beijing’s conduct has been reprehensible to say the least. They suppressed whistleblowers and information,destroyed lab samples and blocked international experts who might have blunted the outbreak.

The world demand to know:” what did China’s President Xi Jinping knew and when did he know it”. The regime first learned in December that the virus was ” transmitted human to human”. Between late December and early January,” five firms and institutions detected a SARS like disease affecting people in Wuhan. But by the time Xi ordered a lockdown in the late January,5 million people had left the city,igniting the global spread of the virus. There are intell. report that Xi did that deliberately,for them even losing a million people is a drop in the pocket,but for the rest of the word has been devastating .This was the China’s “gift” to the world ,but wait it gets worse;

That is the conspiracy and ignorance of WHO. This organization is one of the most important part of UN,it is financed by all the country,but look at the discrepancy between what US pays and what China pays. US Pays somewhere between 450-500 millions whereas China pays only 45 millions. That is not the only problem,the horrible mistake WHO made ,at the insistence of China ,the WHO which is run by a character named Tedros Ghebreyesus .This character is an Ehiopean ass who was put in that position at the insistence and influence of China who once contributed about 2 billion to his country and facilitated his promotion to be the head of WHO. He made the biggest mistake in his miserable life when he declared,” There is no evidence of human to human transmission of this virus” It was at the insistence of CHINA to say that. On Jan. 22-23 a WHO Emergency committee debated whether to declared Covid 19 a public health emergency of international concern. This was at a time that virus already had spread in several countries ,and making such a declaration would have better prepared the World. It should have been an easy decision,despite Beijing’s objection,yet the Director General T Gh. declined and instead traveled to China.

In the meantime Taiwanese officials warned WHO on Dec.31 that they had evidence that the virus could be transmitted human to human . But WHO,bowing to Beijing , declined to report it,saying they don’t have normal relationship with Taiwan. A gain on Jan.14 WHO tweeted'” Preliminary investigation conducted by Chinese Authorities have found no clear evidence of human to human transmission. It took the WHO another week to reverse that misinformation. It was too late by then. The creep’s travel to China was more about politics public health. He then declared,” The Chinese government is to be congratulated for the extraordinary measures it has taken .To make the matter worse,on Jan. 30 he said “WHO does not recommend limiting trade and movement. Thank God President Trump ignored the advice and announced travel restriction on China the following day ,slowing the spread of the virus. Some idiots called that a “xenophobic and racist” which later they apologized.

Among many nations that were devastated by this virus,our motherland Iran got one of the worst part of the pandemic,became on of the hot spots.,Radio Farda reported .’ THE depth of Iranian Regime’s corona virus crisis remains the subject of heated debate..The authorities declared ,that after some 3800 fatalities,the worst is past. Rouhani went even further floated the idea that April 18 as the end and opening of business. obviously only a fool would even mention this never mind believing it. The foundation of that evil regime is based on lies and deceit. Multiply that number 10 times you come closer of the number of fatalities of our beloved people in Iran.

Some Personal note; I sincerely believe the China’s action was deliberate ,they intentionally misrepresented the information to hurt the world especially US who is the main obstacle for their domination of the world economy .

